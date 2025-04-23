Seventeen students fall ill after midday meal at gov't school in Tiruchy

Seventeen students from a Panchayat Union Middle School in Ariyakonpatty village in Vembanur Panchayat near Manapparai in Tiruchy fell ill on Tuesday, April 22, after consuming the midday meal.

The students complained of vomiting, dizziness, and weakness, triggering concern among parents and the local community, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As the primary section had a holiday, only Classes VI to VIII were present, with a total of 53 students attending school that day.

After eating variety rice provided as part of the school's noon meal programme, a girl student first showed signs of illness, followed by 16 other students.

The assistant headmistress, Velankanni, immediately arranged for the affected students to be taken to the nearby Avikalapatti Primary Health Centre by ambulance.

Eleven students recovered quickly and returned to school, while five others were sent to the Iluppur Government Hospital in Pudukkottai for further treatment.

They were later discharged in stable condition. Valanadu UPHC Medical Officer Rafiq Raja and his team examined all the students and confirmed there were no serious health issues later, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Officials suspect the reaction may have been due to mild food allergy or psychological response, after which they have collected samples of the food caused vomit and dizziness.