“Scan to connect”: IIT-KGP places QR codes to reach out to students, share mental health resources

The administration of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) have taken a unique approach to students' well-being, reaching out to them through innovative means.

They have placed QR codes on the doors of each hostel room, with inscriptions such as "Let's talk!," "Scan to connect," "Each problem has a solution" and "Let us find it together."

The initiative aims to make it easier for students to find information, helplines, support systems, and other services, The Times of India reports.

The death of Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year ocean engineering and naval architecture student on Sunday, April 20, was the second this semester and the third in the last ten months. In addition, it was the institute's eighth student death in five years.

Bhargab Maitra, Dean of Student Affairs, noted that the QR codes will enable students to access a variety of support services even at odd hours, which is critical when they are not feeling well physically or emotionally.

Maitra stated that students are often hesitant to approach others for hotline numbers or about how they can avail counselling and support services, particularly for mental health difficulties.

This programme will protect their privacy while also allowing them to access online services and information. He explained that it is part of a proactive engagement plan in which authorities reach out and try to remain in touch with students.

Walkar's death prompted an emergency student senate meeting on Monday evening. The meeting, which ran from 8.30 pm until 10.00 pm, heard student senators voice alarm about the repeated deaths on campus, indicating systemic concerns that must be addressed.