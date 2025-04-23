RRB NTPC 2024-25 exam likely in May-June; 11,558 vacancies to be filled

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2024-25 examination between May and June 2025, although official dates are yet to be confirmed.

Aspirants are advised to stay updated through their respective regional RRB websites and the official RRB portal to avoid missing any crucial notifications.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across multiple undergraduate and graduate-level positions, including roles such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, said a report by NDTV.

As per standard RRB protocols, the Exam City Intimation Slip, which informs candidates of the city where their exam centre will be located, will be released around 10 days before the exam. This helps applicants make necessary travel arrangements in advance.

The admit cards will be made available four days prior to the exam date, containing vital information such as the exam centre, date, shift, and reporting time.

Candidates must verify all details on their admit card and report any discrepancies immediately to the concerned authorities. Entry to the exam hall without a valid admit card will not be permitted.

Candidates are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow only official sources for updates. Regularly checking announcements on the official RRB websites will help ensure that important deadlines, changes, or instructions are not missed.