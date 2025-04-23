NEET-UG 2025 city intimation slip issued by NTA; here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 city intimation slip on its official website. The allotment slip is an important document that lets candidates know their allotted exam city.

However, the intimation city slip only contains the name of the exam city where the exam centre is located. The NEET admit card 2025, which will be issued on May 1, 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in , will have more information, including details of the test centre.

Only candidates who completed their application forms before the deadline will be able to obtain the city allotment slip from the NTA's official website.

To download the NEET 2025 test city intimation slip, complete the steps listed below:

Go to the official website ( neet.nta.nic.in )

Find the 'Download NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip' link under the candidate activity section

Enter your NEET 2025 credentials, such as application number and date of birth, or password.

Download the NEET 2025 city allotment slip and keep it saved for future reference.

NTA will hold the NEET-UG on May 5, 2025 (Sunday). The examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India would be pen and paper-based.

The NEET UG exam results are accepted for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy) programmes throughout the country.