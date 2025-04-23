NEET-PG 2025: FAIMA pursuing meeting with NBEMS Director to address two-shift issue

In a recent tweet, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), assured aspirants that efforts are underway to address the contentious decision to hold the NEET PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

He clarified that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has no involvement in the matter and stated that FAIMA is attempting to secure a meeting with the Director of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Urging students to stay calm and focus on their preparation, Dr Krishnan affirmed that the concerns raised by the medical community have been strongly conveyed.

“I will speak with the competent authority regarding #neetpg2025 issue in two shifts. #DGHS has no role in it. We are trying to fix an appointment with #Director @NbeIndia,” the tweet said

Background: What is the two-shift Issue?

The NEET-PG 2025 is scheduled for June 15 and will be conducted in two shifts: morning (9.00 am – 12.30 pm) and evening (3.30 pm – 7.00 pm). This shift-based format has triggered strong opposition from aspirants and medical associations due to fears over inconsistency and lack of transparency in score normalisation.

Medical groups argue that multiple shifts may lead to variations in difficulty level between question papers, which could unfairly impact candidates’ results. FAIMA points out that this very concern led to the discontinuation of the two-shift system in 2017. The return to this model has reignited old frustrations.

Students voice concern

Candidates have taken to social media to express dissatisfaction, claiming that even a well-designed normalisation formula can’t account for every nuance of question difficulty or subject bias between shifts.

Many aspirants fear that such a system could affect their ranking and future prospects, especially with NEET-PG being a crucial exam for postgraduate medical admissions.

FAIMA has written to the Union Health Ministry, seeking intervention to revert the exam back to a single-shift format. The association believes this is the only way to maintain the credibility of the test and the trust of thousands of candidates across India.