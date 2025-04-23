KIITEE 2025 Phase I results released; how to check & register for Phase II

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), has released the KIIT Entrance Examination 2025 Phase 1 Results.

Candidates who sat for the entrance exam can now view their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth on the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

The KIITEE is an all-India entrance exam conducted by KIIT, Bhubaneswar for admission to various courses.

The exam is held in three phases. Candidates who completed the Phase I test are eligible to take the Phase II examination.

If they want to take the KIITEE Phase II exam, they do not need to register again because their Phase I application number is valid for Phase II.

Here's how candidates can access their results:

Go to the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Click the KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Result link on the home page. Log in with your application number and date of birth. Check your results. Download the results and take a printout for counselling.

The Phase I online registration period for KIITEE began on November 11, 2024 and ended on April 8, 2025. The KIIT Entrance Exam was held from April 16 to April 20, 2025.

Candidates who missed the Phase 1 registration deadline for KIITEE 2025 can still register for Phase II.

Registration for KIITEE Phase 2 will begin on June 8, and the exam will take place on June 14 to 18, 2025.