Kerala tops in government hiring via PSC: 66% of national appointments in first half of 2024

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has emerged as the most active state recruitment body in the country, issuing 18,051 advice memos between January and June 2024 — the highest among all states, according to a newsletter by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In stark contrast, all other state commissions combined issued 30,987 memos, making Kerala’s share alone account for over one-third of total state-level appointments advised during the first half of 2024, said a report by The New Indian Express.

A government booklet released to mark the fourth anniversary of the current administration claims Kerala contributes a staggering 66 per cent of all PSC-based government appointments in India, underscoring the state's robust public recruitment machinery.

Social inclusion

Kerala’s recent appointments also reflect a strong emphasis on social inclusion. Among the candidates recommended by the PSC for Group A posts:

1,442 were from the Scheduled Castes (SC)





843 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST)





5,959 from Other Backward Castes (OBC)





9,807 from the General Category





However, the report noted no appointments were made in Group B or Group C categories during this period.

The state government has consistently led in public sector hiring over the years, added TNIE.

Between 2016 and 2021, Kerala made 1.61 lakh appointments, followed by 1.11 lakh appointments during the period from 2021 to 2025. This sustained momentum underscores the state's commitment to maintaining a strong and inclusive public workforce through the Kerala Public Service Commission.

In comparison, the newsletter notes that states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat made 753 and 611 appointments, respectively, in the same period — a fraction of Kerala’s total.