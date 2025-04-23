KEA to begin CET document verification for special categories from May 5

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin document verification for candidates under special categories such as sports, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and defence, as well as applicants under Clauses ‘B’ to ‘Z’ of the Common Entrance Test (CET) form, starting May 5 at the KEA office.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna announced that a link will be enabled on the official website within two days, allowing candidates to pre-book their preferred date and time.

This year, verification will be conducted before CET results are declared, enabling a quicker option entry process once ranks are announced. Around 10,000 candidates have applied under special categories and clauses, and KEA will verify up to 1,000 candidates per day across ten days.

Candidates must bring all original documents relevant to their claims and report on their booked slot.

Additionally, over 16,000 candidates have made edits to their CET applications. Those who corrected their forms must undergo re-verification; otherwise, their changes will not be considered valid. The last date to edit applications is May 2, after which candidates must visit their own or the nearest government Pre-University (PU) college for re-verification.

KEA urges all applicants to strictly follow the process to avoid rejection during admission.