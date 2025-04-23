Deloitte India rolls out 2025 internship with Rs 30K stipend for tech graduates | Check details

Deloitte India has opened applications for its 2025 internship programme at the Digital Excellence Centre (DEC), offering budding tech professionals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in real-world digital projects.

Open to final-year students and recent graduates in Computer Science or related technical fields, the internship promises a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000, as per a report by Money Control.

The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry demands, with selected candidates taking on the role of QA Engineer Interns. Interns will write automated test scripts, identify software defects, and collaborate with design and development teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality digital solutions for Deloitte’s global clients.

About the internship

Interns will be embedded within DEC’s cross-functional teams, working alongside professionals in software engineering, UX design, data science, and digital strategy. They’ll receive structured onboarding, mentorship, and access to Deloitte University’s digital learning resources. Other benefits include:

Certification of completion

Networking with industry leaders

Potential full-time offers for top performers

You can apply by following these steps:

Update your resume with key skills and academic projects Gather academic transcripts, certifications, and ID proofs Apply via Deloitte’s Careers Portal by searching “QA Engineer Intern” Clear an online assessment, followed by technical and HR interviews

The internship will run for two to six months, in hybrid or on-site mode, depending on the project and location.