CUET PG 2025: NTA releases provisional answer key; opens challenge window till April 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 exams.
Candidates who appeared for the exams held on various dates in March and April can now access the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses at the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
Candidates unsatisfied with any answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.
The challenge window is open from April 22 to April 24, 2025, till 11.00 pm. Payment for the challenge must be completed by 11.50 pm on April 24 through Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
1. Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG
2. Login using your application number and password
3. Enter the security pin and click on the Login button.
4. Click on the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.
5. The correct answer(s) as per NTA will be displayed next to the Question ID.
6. To challenge, select the alternative option(s) by checking the corresponding box.
7. Upload supporting documents (if any) in a single PDF file.
8. Click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’.
9. Once satisfied, click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’.
10. Make the payment of Rs 200 per question through Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
Challenge verification and result declaration
All challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is accepted, the final answer key will be updated accordingly and used for result processing.
However, individual responses on acceptance or rejection of challenges will not be sent to candidates.
For any assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.
The CUET PG 2025 exams were conducted in Computer-Based Teat (CBT) mode from March 14 to April 1.
Candidates are advised to visit nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG regularly for further updates.