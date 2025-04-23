Conflicting JEE scores leave Kashmir student in limbo: “We are just waiting”

A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district has urged the public and media to refrain from sensationalising her case, after two conflicting versions of her JEE Main 2025 scorecard surfaced online.

The confusion erupted shortly after the JEE Main Session 2 results were announced on Saturday, April 19. One version of the candidate's scorecard indicated a modest 60.989 percentile in Session 1 and 73.2808 in Session 2, while another — backed, she claims, by official email records — showed significantly higher scores: 84 percentile in Session 1 and an impressive 99.845 percentile in Session 2.

“For two days, I didn’t know anything was wrong. Then suddenly, I began receiving calls telling me my result was fake,” the student said in a video statement to local news outlet The Kashmir Today.

“It has impacted my mental health. Until a final answer is received, please don’t create a hype,” she added.

The student has reached out to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body conducting the JEE, seeking clarification. According to her, she is currently unable to access the official portal to verify her scores again.

However, she claims to possess email proof confirming her higher percentile results from both sessions.

"I don't know if it’s a technical glitch," she said, adding that her parents are also trying to resolve the issue through appropriate channels.

The matter gained traction after SKIE Classes, a coaching institute based in Srinagar, reportedly circulated one of the conflicting scorecards on social media. This prompted the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) to initially accuse coaching centres of sharing doctored results to boost their reputation.

Saddam, chairman of SKIE Classes, speaking to Asian News Hub, has denied the allegation, stating, “Why would we manipulate any result? We’ve been in this profession for 25 years, and every year, thousands of our students qualify the JEE. We are not sure what went wrong – it could have been a technical glitch or something else.”

While the JKSA initially pointed fingers at coaching institutes, the group has since clarified that if the student’s claims against NTA hold merit, it is prepared to advocate on her behalf.

As the candidate awaits a response from NTA, she and her family have requested privacy and sensitivity in reporting. “We are just waiting,” she said.