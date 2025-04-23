AMU Medical College & trauma centre sees gunfire; resident doctors announce strike

Around 7 pm on Tuesday, April 22, gunshots were fired inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital's Emergency and Trauma Centre (Aligarh Muslim University) in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in a startling security breach.

According to reports, a group of unidentified attackers broke into the hospital and made their way to the operating room complex, firing several rounds and sending physicians, personnel, and patients into a state of terror.

The residents hurried to the spot as the frightening incident quickly came to light. However, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on call allegedly refused to get in touch with the university's Proctorial team, dismissing their plea for emergency security reinforcement, Medical Dialogues reports.

Since then, residents have expressed grave worries about the security of both physicians and patients, pointing to a hostile atmosphere on the hospital grounds.

Following a general body meeting, the RDA ultimately declared a strike in response, calling for immediate and decisive action to guarantee their safety and stop similar incidents from happening again.

The RDA’s demands are the following:

Demand for adequate security personnel Installation of security infrastructure Swift legal action against miscreants Resignation of the responsible authorities

“Our collective voice can demand more than temporary fixes; we must insist on real, lasting measures for a secure, respectful, and violence‑free workplace. No doctor should ever have to choose between their life and their calling,” Dr Sami Khan, one of the protesting resident doctors, told Medical Dialogues.