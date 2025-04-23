Alternatives to JEE Entrance Exams for aspiring engineers in 2025

Many states conduct engineering entrance exams, which are easier to crack than JEE Main and allow admissions across several reputed state government and private colleges. Some key ones to consider are -

MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test)

WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam)

KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test)

Andhra PRadesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) and Telangana State (TS) EAMCET

These options are best for students wanting to live in certain locations/states and are keen to pursue private engineering colleges instead of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)/National Institutes of Technology (NITs).