USA: Universities provide reassurances, legal assistance to international students amid visa cancellation fears

Amid rising immigration fears across the United States, universities are emerging as bastions of solidarity. They are providing not only reassurances but also tangible assistance to international students who are confronting an increasingly hostile environment as a result of the Trump administration's changing immigration policy.

Misinformation and unexpected visa cancellations have created a growing sense of vulnerability in the lives of international students. In response, higher education institutions are working tirelessly to defend their international communities, both in word and deed.

This week, students and families at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) received a highly personal and urgent message.

Addressing anxieties held by people who feel targeted because of their ethnicity, identity, or views, UMass Vice-Chancellors acknowledged the "deep anxiety and uncertainty" that pervades the student population, The Times of India reports.

The university condemned "harassment, hatred, and intimidation," establishing itself as a staunch opponent of xenophobia and champion of campus diversity.

Understanding the level of misunderstanding and concern, UMass has strengthened its Federal Actions page.

The platform now offers detailed assistance dedicated to overseas students and scholars, such as frequently asked questions (FAQs), emergency planning tools, and legal guidelines for visa-related threats.

Importantly, the institution is expanding its Student Legal Services to include free immigration-related legal services.

UMass's reaction is not particularly exceptional. Prominent universities around the country, including Duke and Columbia, have reported on incidences of visa revocation.

The visas of four Columbia students were unexpectedly withdrawn. Two current Duke students and one graduate who enrolled in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme met the same end.

More than 300 visas had been revoked, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in March, with revocations occurring "on a daily basis." The lack of a clear reason or remedy for these measures has further added to the sense of urgency.