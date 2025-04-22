UPSC CSE 2024 results out: Meet the toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2024 today, April 22, 2025.

With these results, the 2024 exam cycle, which includes the written exam in September 2024 and the personality test/interviews in January and April 2025, comes to an end.

Shakti Dubey from Varanasi has obtained Rank 1, emerging as the year's topper. Harshita Goyal of Haryana ranked second, followed by Dongre Archit Parag in third, India Today reports.

Candidates who participated in the interviews can now check their final selection status on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in .

Among the 1009 recommended applicants, 335 are from the General category, 109 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 318 from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 160 from the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 87 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In addition, 45 individuals with benchmark disabilities have been chosen under the PwBD category. A reserve list of 230 candidates has also been kept.

Final appointments to the IAS (Indian Administrative Services), IFS (Indian Foreign Services), IPS (Indian Police Services), and other central services will be made depending on vacancy availability and applicable service rules.

The Centre reported 1129 vacancies this year, including 50 for people with benchmark disabilities.

The candidature of 241 individuals is currently tentative, and one result has been withheld.