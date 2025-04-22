TS SSC results 2025 to be declared in last week of April; over 4.8 lakh students await outcome

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana (BSE Telangana) is set to announce the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results 2025 in the last week of April, likely on April 28, as per previous year trends.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, and the results are expected to be released on April 28, following the board’s tradition of announcing them in the last week of April.

Students can access their results on the official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org.

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy to quickly access their marks once the results are released. While the online results are provisional, students must collect their original marksheet and passing certificate from their respective schools in May.

The TS SSC Result is crucial for further academic pursuits and scholarship opportunities, serving as a gateway to the next phase of education.

How to check TS SSC result 2025:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bse.telangana.gov.in. Click on the TS SSC Result 2025 link. Enter your SSC Hall Ticket Number and the captcha code. Submit the details to view your marks memo. Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

For students experiencing slow website access, results can also be checked via SMS.

Passing marks, supplementary exam and more

The TS SSC grading system ranges from A1 (Outstanding) to E (Fail). Students need to score at least 35% in each subject to pass.

Students who do not meet the passing criteria in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams, typically held in June. The schedule for supplementary exams and details about revaluation and recounting will be released shortly after the main results.

The board will release the TS SSC Toppers List post-results, which will include the names, marks, and districts of the highest-scoring students.