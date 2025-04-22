TS Inter results, supplementary exam dates OUT

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the results for the TS first and second year Intermediate exams 2025 on its official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates can now access the results page to view and obtain their scorecards. The TSBIE Inter 2025 online marksheet will include the student's name, roll number, and marks obtained in several subjects, The Times of India reports.

In addition to presenting the results for TS Inter Results 2025, the TSBIE has published the extra test dates and the deadline to submit for reevaluation.

According to the board, this year's Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for 2025 will commence on May 22.

The TSBIE is likely to upload a link for registering for the TS IPASE (supplementary) tests. To apply, students must fill out an application form and pay fees at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students who have failed a few subjects are allowed to take supplementary tests.

Last year, supplementary exams were held from May 24 to June 2, 2024. The application process for the tests began on April 25, and the results were revealed in June.

This year's TS Intermediate Public Exams were held from March 6 to March 25. The first-year exams began on March 5, and the second-year exams began on March 6.

This year, 66.89 per cent of Class XI students passed, with Class XII having a better pass percentage of 71.37 per cent. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the Telangana Inter First and Second Year results at the TSBIE headquarters.