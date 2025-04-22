TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be out SOON | Key details here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter first and second year results in a few hours.

The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results are scheduled to be declared at 12 pm today, April 22, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Once the results are out, students of both the first and second year can check them on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Key details

According to a press release, the results will be announced at 12 pm at Vidhya Bhavan, first floor, TGBIE office, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The declaration will be made by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in the presence of Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Soon after the official announcement, the result links and mark memos will be activated on the TGBIE website.

For any result-related issues, students can reach out to the board via the IVR portal: 9240205555 or email: helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in.

TSBIE conducted the first-year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25, with all papers held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exams began with the second language papers and concluded with modern language papers for both years.

Steps to check TS Inter results:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click on the IPE March 2025 result link for either 1st or 2nd year.

3. Enter your hall ticket number or login credentials.

4. Submit to view your result.

Students who do not clear the IPE March 2025 exams will have another opportunity through the supplementary examination. More information regarding this will be released by the board soon.