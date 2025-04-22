TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket released for engineering stream | Check exam schedule, guidelines

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has issued the hall tickets for the Engineering stream of the TS EAMCET 2025 today, April 22.

Registered candidates can now access and download their admit cards via the official website — eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

To avoid last-minute hassles, students are encouraged to keep their application number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth ready before logging in to download their hall ticket.

Exam schedule

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now officially referred to as TS EAPCET, will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across several sessions.

The exams for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams are scheduled to be held on April 29 and 30, while the Engineering stream exams are slated for May 2, 3, and 4, 2025.

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream

April 29: Two sessions — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

April 30: Single session — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm



Engineering Stream

May 2, 3, 4: Two sessions each day — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm



Steps to Download TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link

Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

Click "Submit"

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference



Exam day guidelines

Candidates must report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of their session. Along with the hall ticket, a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license) is mandatory.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

The TS EAMCET is a crucial entrance exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy across institutions in Telangana. The hall ticket contains vital information, including the exam date, time, venue, and important instructions, making it a must-have document on the day of the exam.

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website for the latest updates and the direct link to download the admit card.