Telangana Health Minister directs private medical colleges to pay stipends regularly to students

Health Minister of Telangana Damodar Rajanarsimha stated that the Clinical Establishment Act must be implemented in all medical colleges and directed all the private medical colleges to regularly pay the stipends to the students.

The minister held a review meeting with the management, deans and principals of the private medical colleges at the Secretariat on Monday, April 21. He reviewed the quality standards of medical education, National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations, faculty, attendance, fees, and so on, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Damodar Rajarasimha also warned of strict action against those colleges that fail to comply with the quality standards of medical education, as he stated that harassment of students for additional fees will also be viewed strictly.

In another meeting, the minister unveiled an awareness poster on heatstroke prevention in view of the rising temperatures and a poster on safe mango ripening practices developed by the Food Safety Wing of the Health department at the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) office.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongtu, Kaloji Health University VC Nandakumar Reddy, DME Narendra Kumar and other senior officials, according to the report by The New Indian Express.