Reservation for girl students, no interview process: Karnataka reissues school admission rules for 2025–26

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has issued a fresh directive reinforcing admission regulations for the 2025–26 academic year across private aided and unaided schools, irrespective of the curriculum followed.

The move comes with a clear message: ensure transparency, uphold fairness, and strictly adhere to state norms — or face action, as reported by The Times of India.

All schools have been directed to make their admission-related information widely accessible. This includes prominently displaying the admission calendar, class-wise seat availability, medium of instruction, and the approved fee structure on school notice boards, official websites, and the SATS portal.

Additionally, these details must be printed in the school prospectus to ensure transparency for prospective parents.

A key highlight of the updated guidelines is the mandatory reservation of 50 per cent of seats for girl students in co-educational institutions. If applications from girls fall short, the remaining seats may be filled by boys.

Schools must also provide reservations for SC, ST, and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes) students, except in cases where institutions qualify as religious or linguistic minorities.

To curb financial exploitation, the department has reiterated that no additional charges can be levied beyond the officially approved fee. Capitation fees remain strictly banned, with penalties outlined for violators.

In another significant move, interviews of either students or parents have been explicitly disallowed as part of the admission process. Any such activity will be treated as a breach of regulations, added TOI.

The department also reminded Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)-affiliated schools that they must follow both their respective board by-laws and the Karnataka government’s admission circulars. Non-compliance will invite disciplinary proceedings.

By reinforcing these measures, the department aims to prevent discriminatory practices and commercialisation in school admissions, and has urged all institutions to ensure a fair, inclusive, and rule-bound admission process this academic year.