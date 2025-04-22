"Our lives are at risk": JNUSU poll panel suspends elections amid chaos; demands police protection

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections have hit an abrupt pause, with the Election Committee (EC) calling off all electoral proceedings over what it described as a “hostile environment” and an alarming breakdown of security on campus.

The committee has formally demanded police protection, saying it won’t proceed with the polls unless authorities ensure adequate safety, as reported by PTI.

In a letter to the administration, EC members alleged that the current security setup on campus was grossly inadequate.

“Our lives are at risk,” they wrote, warning that the election process could be scrapped altogether if their concerns are not addressed.

The decision to suspend proceedings came in the wake of escalating unrest during the nomination phase. Students reportedly stormed the EC office, breaking barricades and glass panes, while security guards allegedly failed to intervene. The panel responded by halting the process for three days and seeking immediate support.

Attempts to meet the vice-chancellor proved futile, as the committee was reportedly denied an audience. Subsequently, it reached out to the Dean of Student Welfare with a request for Delhi Police deployment to secure the remaining stages of the election — particularly the voting and counting days.

One panel member told PTI, “The guards couldn't manage the situation during nominations. Expecting them to control a crowd of 5,000 students on polling day is unrealistic.”

Despite the panel’s warnings, university sources claimed they hadn’t received any formal communication from the EC. One university official underlined the administration’s non-intervention policy during student elections.

“Police deployment is not the norm in JNU elections, unlike DUSU polls. If there are issues, the Election Committee must resolve them independently,” the official said.

The standoff has raised questions over the election timeline, with the presidential debate scheduled for April 23 now uncertain. According to the original schedule, campaigning is to end on April 24, with voting set for April 25 in two sessions — 9 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Counting will begin the same night, and results are due on April 28.

This year, 7,906 students are eligible to vote. The Election Committee data shows 57 per cent of voters are male and 43 per cent female.