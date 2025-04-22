NEET-PG 2024: Ishika Jain vs NTA case listed in SC as item 34 today, April 22

The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hear the long-pending petition concerning transparency and non-release of the answer key in the NEET-PG 2024 examination process today.

The case is listed as item number 34, today, April 22, before the Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

The petition, filed by Dr Ishika Jain along with a group of NEET-PG aspirants, has raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency in the conduct of the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

The petitioners have sought the public release of answer keys and individual scorecards, a practice followed in several other major entrance exams, including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, NEET-PG has not historically provided this data, prompting growing concern among candidates over the fairness and accuracy of the evaluation process.

The case was originally filed in September 2024 and has since faced repeated scheduling delays, including on its last listed date, April 8, when the matter was not heard.

Petitioners argue that these continued adjournments have left aspirants in limbo, eroding their faith in the examination system and depriving them of clarity on how their performance was assessed.

The urgency of the matter has increased with NEET-PG 2025 now officially scheduled for June 15. This year too, the exam will be held in two shifts, necessitating a normalisation process that many candidates say is opaque and unexplained.