NCET 2025: NTA issues advance city intimation slip for April 29 exam; admit cards awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip for the Examination City for candidates appearing in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025 (Tuesday).

The NCET is being conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered at selected Central and state universities, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and various government colleges for the 2025–26 academic session.

Given the vast number of subjects and mediums, the NTA has generated a unique date sheet for each candidate. The City Intimation Slip, containing the date of examination and the city of the allotted centre, is now available for download at the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Candidates can access their city slip using their Application Number and Date of Birth starting April 21, 2025.

NOT the admit card

The NTA has clarified that this slip is not the Admit Card for NCET 2025. Instead, it is a preliminary notice to inform candidates of their exam city so they can plan their travel accordingly.

The Admit Card for NCET 2025 will be issued later, and candidates will need to download it separately once it is released.

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading the City Intimation Slip can contact NTA through the helpline number: 011-40759000 or via email at ncet@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has urged candidates to stay connected with the official websites for the latest information: nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.