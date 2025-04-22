Navigating the Canadian Student Visa process: What you need to know

Canada continues to be a top choice for international students, offering world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and strong post-graduation work opportunities.

However, recent changes to student visa policies have created uncertainty for many applicants. With Canada tightening eligibility criteria and increasing scrutiny on applications, securing a study permit now requires careful preparation. While these policy shifts may seem daunting, students who follow the right approach can still successfully obtain their visas.

Understanding key requirements, avoiding common pitfalls, and showcasing strong intent can significantly improve your chances.

Here are essential tips to help you navigate the process smoothly and maximise your chances of getting a Canadian student visa.