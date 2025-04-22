“Maybe degrees do hold some weight”: Post about IIM student earning Rs 3.5 lakhs in internship goes viral

The post sparked a debate over the value of degrees from renowned universities, Business Today reports.

One user mentioned a Rs 25 lakh, two-month internship, which equated to Rs 12.5 lakh per month, demonstrating the rich opportunities available to top students. It was used to demonstrate the opportunities that such education may provide.

Many consider them to be outliers, with the majority of IIM students allegedly earning significantly less. A netizen claiming to be an IIM Calcutta alum stated that an ordinary student may not even make Rs 3.5 lakh in two months.

The conversation included parallels to other fields, such as medicine, where an MBBS intern at an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) receives only Rs 17,900 per month. This sharp gap in salary highlights the disparities in pay across occupations.

The long-term benefits of graduating from universities such as IIMs and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) were also highlighted.

Graduates frequently earn multi-crore annual incomes, validating the assumption that these degrees have a lifetime brand value and major employment benefits