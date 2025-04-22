CUET-PG 2025: Over three weeks since exam, NTA yet to release answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release the provisional answer key for the CUET PG 2025 examination, even as more than three weeks have passed since the final shift of the exam concluded on April 1.

The delay has sparked widespread concern among aspirants and raised questions about the transparency and efficiency of the process.

This year’s CUET PG was conducted from March 13 to April 1 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, spanning 43 shifts and covering 157 different subjects. With over 4 lakh candidates appearing, the scale of the examination was massive.

Usually, the NTA releases answer keys within 5 to 7 days of concluding such exams. The prolonged silence in 2025 has therefore come as a point of frustration for many.

To date, the NTA has provided no official communication or explanation for the delay.

Across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and Reddit, students have criticised the lack of communication from the NTA.

"It's been 21 days since the CUET PG 2025 exams ended, and still no sign of the answer key. @NTA_Exams, students deserve better communication and timely updates. This silence is unfair," one candidate wrote on X.