AP SSC Class 10 results 2025: Over 6 lakh students await scorecards | Here are details

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is scheduled to announce the AP SSC 10th Class Results 2025 tomorrow, April 23, at 10.00 am.

As per media reports, the results will be officially declared during a press conference and made available immediately afterwards on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Although the board has released no formal notification, the results portal has been updated with the message “Results available soon.”

How to check AP SSC 10th results 2025?

Visit the official website of BSEAP — bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the link for SSC Public Examination Results 2025. Enter your Roll Number as given in your hall ticket. Click on ‘Submit’. The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen. Download or take a printout for future reference.

In case of heavy traffic or technical issues on the website, alternative platforms like SMS, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker are available. Students can type “SSC <space> Roll Number” and send it to 55352 for results via SMS, or send a “Hi” to 9552300009 on WhatsApp and follow the prompts under “Education Services.”

The results will also be accessible through DigiLocker by logging in, selecting the Education category, and entering the hall ticket details under the AP SSC result section.

Highlights

The SSC Public Examinations were conducted from March 17 to March 31, 2025, across the state, with a total of approximately 6,19,275 students having appeared for the exams this year.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.69 per cent, with girls outperforming boys by recording a pass percentage of 89.17 per cent compared to 84.32 per cent among boys.

Revaluation, supplementary exam

Students dissatisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for revaluation or rechecking of answer scripts, with the application window expected to open in August 2025.

Supplementary exams for students who fail in one or more subjects are likely to be conducted in June 2025.

In line with the state’s policy to minimise academic pressure and discourage unhealthy competition, the education department has directed all schools and institutions not to publish any list of toppers this year.

Original marks memos will be distributed by respective schools within two weeks of the result declaration, and students who have lost their hall tickets are advised to contact their school authorities for assistance in retrieving their roll numbers.