Woman and her 20-year-old grandson arrested for selling painkiller pills to students

The district police have arrested a 65-year-old woman and her 20-year-old grandson for selling painkiller pills to college students to use as a drug in Chithode in Erode district.

The accused were identified as A Thilaga, (65), and her grandson K Santhosh Kumar, (20), of Odaipallam in Chithode in Erode, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police said, "The Chithode police received a tip-off that Santosh Kumar was selling painkiller pills to college students staying in the Kalingarayanpalayam and Lakshmi Nagar areas of Erode. Following this, the police arrested Santosh Kumar and investigated him on Saturday. Investigation revealed that Santosh Kumar had ordered painkiller pills online from other states and sold them to college students. Investigation also revealed that he had hid the pills brought by courier from other states at his grandmother Thilaga's house."

Subsequently, the police raided Thilaga's house and seized Tapentadol pills 95, Insulin and syringes. Police also seized three mobile phones used for the sale of pills.

After the investigation, the police arrested both Thilaka and Santosh Kumar, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Thilaga also sold painkillers to wage labourers. They bought pills online for a low price and sold them for a higher price. The two shared the money from the sale. Both were arrested after questioning. We are inquiring if anyone else was in contact with them," a police officer said.