WB: “Won’t budge until we are acknowledged as qualified candidates” — teachers protest outside SSC headquarters

Hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff in Kolkata protested outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office today, Monday, April 21, demanding the immediate publication of the list of candidates who qualified for the 2016 SSC recruitment test.

These teachers' appointments were invalidated by the Supreme Court order on April 3, with regard to the "job-for-cash" scam.

Education Minister Bratya Basu stated on April 11 that the WBSSC would publish the whole list of tainted and untainted candidates separately on its website within two weeks.

A representative for the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum further informed PTI that during conversations, WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar and Basu committed to post the list by April 21.

The protestors marched from Karunamoyee Central Park to Acharya Bhavan, the WBSSC offices in Wipro More, before initiating a sit-in to reiterate their demand that the promised list be provided by the specified date.

"We will not budge from this spot until the WBSSC publishes the total and comprehensive list today. We are not ready to return to schools until the commission officially acknowledges our status as eligible candidates,” Sutapa Malick, one of the teachers affected by the court ruling, told PTI.

To recall, on April 3, the Supreme Court declared the whole 2016 recruitment panel constituted by the SSC null and void, alleging significant irregularities.

Meanwhile, the WBSSC began a fresh process for teacher recruitment on Saturday, April 19.