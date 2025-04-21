UPSC CSE 2024: Results, topper list expected soon | Check here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 final results soon.
Once released, candidates who appeared for the personality test round will be able to check their results at the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
A look back
In recent years, women have made a mark at the top of the merit list, said a report by Times Now.
In 2022, Ishita Kishore secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra. A year earlier, in the 2021 results, Shruti Sharma topped the exam, with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla completing an all-women top three.
However, the trend shifted in 2023. Aditya Srivastava secured AIR 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy. Notably, Srivastava was already an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer undergoing training at the time. In fact, three of the top five candidates in 2023 were IPS trainees.
Despite the top ranks being dominated by men, over one-third of the 1,016 candidates recommended for appointment were women — 352 in total, including six of the top ten.
In 2023, the final results were declared on April 16. With that as reference, the UPSC CSE 2024 results are expected anytime now.
Stay tuned for the list of toppers, which will be released along with the final result on the official website.