Two college students drown in unused well at Samayapuram

Two college students drowned while taking a bath in an unused well at Samayapuram in Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, April 20.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as M Venkatesh (19) and S Aravind (19), both from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. They were pursuing BTech at a private college in Samayapuram and were staying at a private hostel in the area, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

On Sunday, Venkatesh and Aravind, along with their eight friends, went to bathe in an unused well in a private field near Samayapuram.

Venkatesh reportedly ventured into the deeper part of the well and began to drown. In an attempt to save his life, Aravind jumped in too but, soon, he drowned too. Both did not know how to swim. Their friends, along with locals, searched for the duo but were unable to rescue them.

On information, the Samayapuram police and Srirangam firefighters rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies after two hours and sent them to the Srirangam Government Hospital for postmortem, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, Samayapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.