Telangana State Inter results to be out tomorrow, April 22 | See details

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), also known as TGBIE, will announce the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for both first and second-year students on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Once released, students can access their marks memo on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — using their hall ticket numbers.
The Intermediate exams were held from March 5 to 24 for first-year students and from March 6 to 25 for second-year students. All exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm.
Along with the results, a provisional marks memo will be made available online. This memo will include key details such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and pass/fail status, said Financial Express.
Students are advised to verify the online memo against the original marksheet issued by their respective institutions.
In case of connectivity issues, the board is also expected to provide SMS-based result access.
Last year, the overall pass percentage for first-year students was 60.01 per cent, while second-year students recorded a pass percentage of 64.19 per cent.
As in previous years, girls outperformed boys across both categories. TSBIE has not been releasing a toppers list in recent years, choosing instead to highlight overall performance trends and district-wise statistics.
Students and parents are advised to regularly check the official website and keep their hall ticket numbers handy for timely access to the results.
1. Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in
2. Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025”
3. Enter your hall ticket number and other required credentials
4. View and download your scorecard
5. Take a printout for future use