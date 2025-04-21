Pune: SPPU abduction sparks outrage over faulty CCTV cameras, lack of security measures

An alleged abduction near the girls’ hostel at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has raised serious concerns over the university’s CCTV surveillance system.
The incident took place last week, around 8.30 pm on Friday, April 18, when a girl was reportedly abducted on a four-wheeler near the hostel square.
The university’s CCTV network was meant to bolster security on campus, but the failure to record crucial details during a serious incident has led to public outcry.
As reported by Hindustan Times, despite Rs 2 crore being spent to install CCTV cameras across the campus, officials confirmed that the cameras failed to capture the vehicle's number plate, drawing criticism regarding the system's effectiveness.
In the aftermath of the kidnapping, students and security guards were able to apprehend the accomplices of the accused on the campus and handed them over to the Chatuhshrungi police.
Kuldeep Ambekar, President of the Student Helping Hand organisation, pointed out, “No CCTV cameras in front of the girls’ hostel exposes the non-effectiveness of the facility.”
Earlier, Senate member BB Sangade had advised the administration to address the issue of non-functional CCTV cameras, urging that they be repaired on priority, added Hindustan Times.
Responding to the incident, SPPU acting registrar Jyoti Bhakare stated, “The number of CCTV cameras and security guards at the campus will be increased.”