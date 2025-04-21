New vacancy list for SSC GD 2025 is out; here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has amended the tentative openings for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the NCB Examination 2025.

The recruiting effort will fill a total of 53,690 positions. Candidates who took the examination can view the SSC GD updated vacancy notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Previously, the SSC advertised 39,481 vacancies for the positions of Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

This number has now been increased to 53,690.

The SSC GD Constable Examination took place between February 4 and February 25, 2025. The results are expected to be announced soon.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was divided into four sections: General Knowledge, English/Hindi language, Mathematics, and Intelligence and Reasoning.

Each segment included 20 objective-type questions. Candidates will receive two marks for each correct answer. Each wrong response will result in a 0.5-mark penalty.

Here is how you can check the results when they are out:

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, navigate to the 'Results' section.

Click the link labelled "SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST"

Click the link to download the SSC GD Result PDF.

To search for your roll number or name in the PDF, press Ctrl+F on your keyboard.

Save the results for future reference.

Those who pass the CBT will thereafter be required to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

Details about the dates and locations of these examinations will be posted on the official SSC website shortly after the written exam results are released.