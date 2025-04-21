"Most of TN's jallikattu in Pudukkottai, government college hospital, hence a must": Jallikattu enthusiasts

Pointing out that Pudukkottai hosts the highest number of jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu, enthusiasts of the bull-taming event seek the establishment of a government veterinary college and hospital in the district in order to provide timely medical treatment for the injured animals and bring down the fatalities during such events.

According to officials, the district saw 76 jallikattu events in 2022 and 72 in 2023. While the parliamentary election brought down the number to 29 in 2024, the figure has crossed 40 so far this year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the district has 3.75 lakh head of cattle, which are supported by 101 dispensaries, two mobile units and five hospitals, officials said. Of the cattle, about 1,000 are bulls said to be reared for jallikattu, while 500 of such kind are brought in from other districts for participation in the bull-taming event.

While basic treatment is made available on-site, the bulls severely injured during jallikattu are often referred to the government veterinary college in Orathanadu, which is about 70 km away. Bull owners say the near two-hour delay in transportation has often resulted in deaths and permanent injuries, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

T Karuppaiah of Mangathevanpatti, who owns 40 bulls, said, "We invest years of effort and emotion into raising the bulls. During emergencies, we lose valuable time reaching faraway hospitals. A medical college hospital In Pudukkottai could save many lives."

GS Dhanapathi, general secretary of the state farmers forum, said, "A veterinary college in Pudukkottai will not only help jallikattu bulls but also improve cattle health, milk yield and provide rural youth with educational opportunities in veterinary science."

When enquired, an animal husbandry official said, "We are aware of the demand and the strategic location of Pudukkottai. The idea (for a government college) is under consideration and it will be evaluated for feasibility and infrastructure need."