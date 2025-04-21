Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results expected by May 2025; official notification awaited

Over seven lakh students who appeared for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and 12 board exams are now awaiting their results. While the official announcement is yet to be made, sources indicate that the JAC results are likely to be declared in May 2025.

Students can check their results once released on the official website — jacresults.com.

This year’s JAC results were delayed due to re-examinations triggered by a paper leak incident, as per a report by NDTV.

The Hindi and Science papers of Class 10 were reportedly leaked, prompting the board to conduct re-exams on March 7 and 8. As a result, the Matric (Class 10) exam schedule was extended beyond the original dates.

Exam overview

The Class 12 (Intermediate) board exams concluded on March 3, while the Class 10 exams continued until March 8 due to the re-tests.

A total of 2,086 examination centres were set up across the state. Around 4.33 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, and over 3.5 lakh students sat for the Class 12 exams.

Several other state boards have already declared their results, while others are expected to release their results by the end of April. Students in Jharkhand are advised to regularly check the JAC website for updates.