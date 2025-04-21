JEE Advanced 2025 mock test link activated; registration to begin April 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has activated the mock test link for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, allowing aspirants to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and interface ahead of the national-level entrance exam.

The mock test is available on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 will begin on Wednesday, April 23, at 10.00 am IST. Only candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2025 exam are eligible to apply. The application window will remain open until May 2 (11.59 pm IST).

Key dates:

Registration: April 23 – May 2, 2025 (until 11.59 pm)

Last date to pay fee: May 5, 2025 (11.59 pm)

Admit card download: May 11 – May 18, 2025 (until 2.30 pm)

Exam date: May 18, 2025

Paper 1: 9.00 am – 12.00 pm

Paper 2: 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm



Candidates who fall under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category and either have a disability below 40 per cent or face difficulty in writing can opt for a scribe. The scribe selection will be available on May 17.

Following the exam, the results are expected to be released by June 2, 2025. The JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other participating institutes is expected to begin from June 3.