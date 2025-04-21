ICSE, ISC board exam results 2025 likely by early May: CISCE Official

Students who appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examinations this year may not have to wait much longer for their results. According to a senior official from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), results are expected to be declared in the first week of May 2025.

The official, quoted in a report by ET Now Digital, confirmed that the evaluation of answer scripts is currently underway.

"The evaluation process of ICSE, ISC papers are in the process, and we are trying to release the result by May first week," the official stated.

While the CISCE has not yet confirmed an exact date, the report suggests that ISC (Class 12) results may be released around May 3, followed by ICSE (Class 10) results around May 10, 2025.

This timeline aligns closely with last year’s schedule, when both sets of results were made public on May 6, 2024. Historically, CISCE has typically released its results in May, though in earlier years like 2020–2022, the announcements were delayed to June or July due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Once released, students can access their results through the CISCE’s official portals: cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

To view their results, students will need to enter their Unique ID and Index Number as provided on their admit cards. The council has set the passing criteria at 33 per cent overall and 35 per cent in individual subjects.

Step-by-step guide to check your scorecards: