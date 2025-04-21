FMGE: NMC reopens Eligibility Certificate applications for FMGs

The Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issued a notice inviting applications for Eligibility Certificates, which are required for foreign medical graduates to take the screening test, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

The move follows the public announcement dated March 6, 2025, in which the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), NMC, decided to provide an additional opportunity for candidates who were previously unable to apply for the Eligibility Certificate due to technical issues, Medical Dialogues reports.

Keeping in mind the applicants' career prospects, the EMRB, NMC has decided to provide an additional opportunity to those who were unable to submit their applications earlier for the issuing of the Eligibility Certificate.

Candidates can send their applications between April 22 and May 6 (till 6 pm).

"It is advised that the candidates may not wait for the last date to apply and should submit their applications as early as possible. It may also be noted that the issuance of an Eligibility Certificate involves multiple checks to ascertain eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in vogue,” the notice released by the NMC said.

It added, “The candidates should fill the application form scrupulously in order to avoid unnecessary to & fre movement of the application to resolve the deficiencies.”

Previously, the Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, addressed the issue of FMGs and informed the Lok Sabha that the delay in issuing eligibility certificates to the FMGs occurs due to the delay in the validation of documents submitted by the candidates, and verification of admission letters from foreign medical institutions.