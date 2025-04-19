West Bengal Class 10 result 2025 expected soon: Here is a step-by-step guide

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is gearing up to announce the Class 10 Madhyamik results soon. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scores online via the official portals — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

To view the results, candidates will need to log in using their roll number, date of birth, and other essential details.

While an official date for the results is yet to be announced, most media reports suggest that it could be announced in the coming week. As a point of reference, last year’s results were announced on May 2, 2024, at 9.00 am, while in 2023, they were released on May 19, as per a report by Zee News.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2025 online:

Visit the official website: wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click on the “WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025” link displayed on the homepage.

A login page will appear — enter your roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details to proceed.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Review your marks and download the result. It's recommended to take a printout for future use.

In case the official websites are down due to heavy traffic, students can retrieve their results via SMS.

To check your WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 via SMS, simply open the messaging app on your mobile phone and type a message in the following format: WB 10 <Roll Number>. Once you've entered your roll number, send the message to either 56263 or 56070. Within a short while, your result will be delivered to your phone as an SMS. Be sure to save the message or take a screenshot for future reference.