Uttarakhand Class 12 results 2025: Girls outshine boys, Pithoragarh tops districts

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results today, April 19, with an overall pass percentage of 83.23 per cent, marking a 0.60 per cent increase from last year’s performance.

Continuing a consistent trend observed over the past few years, girls have outperformed boys once again. The pass percentage among girls stood at 86.20 per cent, compared to 80.10 per cent for boys.

Anushka Rana, a student of Government Inter College, Badasi, emerged as the state topper by scoring an impressive 493 out of 500 marks (98.60 per cent). Keshav Bhatt from Dehradun and Komal Kumari from Uttarkashi secured the second position jointly, each scoring 97.8 per cent, said a report by NDTV.

Highlights

Among all districts, Pithoragarh recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.90 per cent, underscoring strong academic performance in the hill region.

The division-wise performance reveals that 38.82 per cent of students secured a first division, indicating high academic achievement. Meanwhile, 36.23 per cent of students passed with a second division, and a small fraction — just 0.39 per cent — qualified with a third division.

Students can access their results through the following official websites: uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

To check results, students must enter their roll number. Digital mark sheets are available for download, and those seeking revaluation can apply online.