Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results expected TODAY at 11 am!

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 board examination results today, April 19, at 11 am.
The results will be declared via a press conference and will be accessible on the official websites — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.
Students will need to enter details such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number to view and download their provisional marksheet. The original mark sheets will be available at the respective schools in the coming days.
The Uttarakhand board Class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted from February 21 to March 11, 2025, following the release of the date sheet on January 4.
Last year, the UK Board exams were held from February 27 to March 16, with results declared on April 30.
In 2024, a total of 94,768 students appeared for Class 12 and 1,16,379 for Class 10. The overall pass percentages stood at 89.14 per cent for Class 10 and 82.63 per cent for Class 12, with girls outperforming boys in both categories.
The 2024 Class 12 toppers were Piyush Kholia and Kanchan Joshi, both scoring 488 out of 500 (97.60 per cent). In Class 10, Priyanshi Rawat topped the exam with a perfect score of 500/500.