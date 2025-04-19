UGCET 2025 answer keys released, objection window opens till April 22

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the provisional answer keys for the UGCET 2025 examinations conducted on April 16 and 17. The answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology papers are now available on KEA’s official website.

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the published keys can do so only through the official portal by 5 pm on April 22, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While submitting objections, candidates must clearly mention the paper details, exam date, version code, and question number. Supporting documents must be uploaded in PDF format.

KEA has clarified that objections without proper reference to the question number or version code, or those lacking valid documentation, will be rejected. All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and the final decision made by the panel will be binding, KEA said.

KEA has also opened the editing window for candidates who have submitted incorrect information in their UGCET 2025 applications. Students applying for professional courses including Engineering, Yoga & Naturopathy, BPharma, PharmD, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Sciences, BSc Nursing, Medical, Dental, and AYUSH can now make necessary corrections from April 18 to May 2.

Candidates can update incorrect details related to reservation claims, special categories, academic records, and clause codes (a to o and z) during this period.

However, candidates who wish to correct their name, father/mother name, date of birth, X/Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) & 2 Pre-University Course, (PUC)/Class XII register number have to submit requisition along with relevant supporting documents to KEA.

Candidates who have not claimed Agriculturist quota for the practical exam can claim it only upto April 20. Such candidates who have claimed agriculturist quota will have to upload the documents on April 21.