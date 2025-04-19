To end "route thala" pride between Chennai colleges, Madras HC recommends forming special committee

Calling for long term solutions to address the vexatious issue of group clashes between Chennai city college students asserting "Route Thala" pride and domination on public transportation on the stretch they are travelling, the Madras High Court (HC) has asked the state government to set up a special committee to devise strategies to check such incidents.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made the recommendation while closing the petitions filed by three students of Pachaiyappa's College last year seeking bail in the case relating to the assault and death of a Presidency College student. The students were granted bail on December 2, 2024 with the condition of serving at the trauma care wards in government medical college hospitals in the city.

However, taking into account the larger interest of the students and the society, in general, the judge suo motu impleaded the principals of both the colleges while allowing Students Federation of India (SFI) and Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, to implead in the case as they came forward to make suggestions, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"This Court recommends the formation of a Special Committee comprising statesmen, scholars, psychoanalysts, and representatives from the Departments of Human Resource Development, Higher Education, School Education, and the Police," he said, in the order passed on Thursday, adding the committee can evolve preventive strategies in the larger interest of the student community.

After reviewing all submissions and reports, the judge said, this court believes the issue demands urgent intervention by education department officials.

The judge stressed that immediate measures must be taken at the college level but long-term solutions require early intervention starting from school with regular parent-teacher interactions to identify and address behavioral issues.

Recollecting the glory of Pachaiyappa's and Presidency colleges, the judge said it is disheartening that students of such prestigious institutions have recently been involved in criminal behaviour, "tarnishing the reputation" of the institutions and "jeopardising their future".

Observing that 'criminals are made but not born,' Justice Jagadish Chandira said no parent wants their child to become an anti-social element, and dedicated teachers strive to instill ambition and good values.

"Society too cannot tolerate such behaviour. The root cause may lie in a lack of empathy rather than sympathy. Institutions must not ignore these issues merely because they occur outside the campus or involve only a few students," he said.