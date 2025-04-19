Telangana Inter Results 2025 to be announced on THIS date: Details here

The results for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 will be declared on April 22.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, will release the results at 12 noon.

Students who took the exams can view their results online at the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. They will need their hall ticket number and birth date to check their results.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit tsbienew.cgg.gov.in. Click on the 'TS Intermediate Results 2025' link. Choose either the first or second year outcome (General/Vocational track). Select the exam year as 2025. Please enter your hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit your information. Your results will appear on the screen. Save or print for future reference.

The Telangana Intermediate first-year theory exams were held from March 5 to March 24, and the second-year exams from March 6 to March 25. Papers for both classes were held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The first and second year exams began with second language papers I and II and concluded with modern language papers I and II, respectively.

The board offered practical exams for general and vocational courses from February 3 to 22.

A total of 9,96,971, including 4,88,448 first-year and 5,08,253 second-year students, registered for the intermediate exams.