Telangana EAMCET 2025 admit cards OUT: How to download

Today, April 19, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad announced the admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025.

Registered applicants can access the TG EAMCET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in .

The TS EAMCET 2025 for agriculture and medical streams will take place on April 29 and 30, respectively, while the engineering entrance test will be held from May 2 to 5.

The morning session will begin at 7 am, while the afternoon session will start at 1 pm. The exam will be held in two shifts each day via computer-based testing (CBT), with each session lasting three hours.

How to Download TS EAMCET Admit Card:

Visit the official TS EAMCET website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in . Find the "Download Hall Ticket" link on the homepage. Please enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth. To view your admit card, click "Proceed" or "Get Hall Ticket". Save and print your hall ticket for further reference.

On the day of the exam, students must bring their TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket and one valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The TG EAMCET 2025 admit card will feature the exam day and time, the test centre's address, exam-day instructions, and other details.

Candidates are advised to be at the exam centre at least two hours before the exam begins. Officials will check hall tickets and ID cards as they enter. Fingerprints and photographs will also be collected for verification.