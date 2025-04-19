NEET MDS 2025 exam day: All that you need to know

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2025 exam is being held today, April 19, 2025, across 59 cities in India. This national-level postgraduate entrance exam for dental courses will be conducted over three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, in a computer-based mode.

The entry gates at the exam centres opened at 12 noon and closed at 1.30 pm, half an hour before the exam began.

Originally scheduled for January 31, 2025, the exam was postponed to April due to administrative reasons. This year, candidates will face a new exam pattern with time-bound sections, and the exam has shifted to an afternoon slot — a departure from the traditional morning schedule.

The number of exam cities was increased from 56 last year to 59 this year, with test centres spread across all major Indian states.

Strict guidelines were issued regarding exam day conduct. Candidates were not allowed to carry any electronic devices, stationery items, ornaments, wallets, or food items. Only a hard copy of the admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID — such as Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, passport, or driving license — were permitted.

Digital copies of the admit card were not accepted. Candidates were also instructed not to sign or mark the admit card before verification.