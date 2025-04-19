Karnataka: FIR filed in CET “sacred thread” row; exam staff hall deny allegations

A dispute has broken out in Karnataka when a case was filed against authorities at Adichunchanagiri Pre-University (PU) College, a CET (Common Entrance Test) test site, for reportedly asking Brahmin students to remove their sacred threads before entering the examination hall.

The case was filed on Friday, April 18, in response to a complaint from Natraj Bhagavath, a Karnataka Brahmin Sabha representative.

The police stated that the First Information Report (FIR) contains various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 115 (2) for voluntarily causing hurt, 299 for outraging religious feelings, 351 (1) for criminal intimidation, 352 for intentional insult, and 3(5) for common intention, Financial Express reports.

The complaint said that no legal action was taken despite a warning to the district administration. He argued that the incident harmed the feelings of both the students involved and the larger Brahmin community.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 16, when three students were allegedly ordered by security personnel at the exam centre to remove their sacred threads.

While one student refused but was later allowed to take the exam, the other two removed their sacred threads before entering the hall.

The incident sparked significant outrage, and Karnataka's Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar promised that appropriate action would be taken against those guilty following a thorough inquiry.

Preliminary investigations found that college officials denied any involvement with the CET exam, claiming that the examination was only held on their premises.

Meanwhile, examination staff denied making students remove their sacred threads, claiming that they just demanded the removal of wrist threads (Kashi dharas) per exam protocols.

The Karnataka police stated that a thorough investigation is underway to verify the allegations.