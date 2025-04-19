JEE Mains 2025: 24 candidates score perfect 100; only two females

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) 2025. This year, 24 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the highly competitive engineering entrance exam.

Among the top scorers, 22 are male while only two are female — Devdutta Majhi Sai Manogna from West Bengal and Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.

The toppers hail from nine different states, with Rajasthan leading the chart with seven students scoring full marks. Maharashtra follows with three toppers, while Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat each have three as well. West Bengal and Delhi have two toppers each, and Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have contributed one topper each.

JEE Main 2025 was held in two sessions — January and April, with a massive 15.39 lakh registrations. Of these, 14.75 lakh candidates appeared, marking a high attendance rate of over 93.5 per cent.

Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The scorecard includes subject-wise percentiles, raw scores, overall NTA score, and the All India Rank (AIR).

The top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The scorecard will play a crucial role in counselling and college selection processes in the coming weeks.